Vessel stranded since two months allowed to enter Paradip Port

PARADIP: A Vietnam-owned vessel waiting in the anchorage area with 25,391 tonnes of stainless steel coils since July 22 has been allowed to enter Paradip Port and unload its cargo following the intervention of the Orissa High Court on Thursday.

MV Tan Binh 259 was stranded at the anchorage after a dispute over the loss of its anchor and chain and the demand by the Paradip Port Authority (PPA) for an e-bank guarantee of Rs 6.28 crore towards the loss and other charges.

According to reports, the vessel arrived at Paradip Port anchorage on July 22 to unload the steel coils for Jindal Stainless Ltd. When the vessel sought permission to enter the port, the PPA raised questions regarding the reported loss of its anchor and chain. The vessel owner initially informed the PPA that the vessel had its anchor and chain which were subsequently lost. The PPA then sought the intervention of the Directorate General of Shipping following which surveyors were deployed to ascertain the facts.

Later, the vessel owner clarified that the missing anchor and chain had been located off Paradip coast. On August 14, the deputy conservator of the PPA directed the company and owner of MV Tan Binh 259 to furnish an e-bank guarantee of `6.28 crore towards the loss of the anchor and chain, and other related charges.

Challenging the PPA’s direction, the vessel owner filed a writ petition before the Orissa High Court against the PPA and Jindal Stainless Ltd on August 24. The petitioner contended that the demand for the bank guarantee was unsupported by the provisions of the Indian Ports Act, 2025 and the applicable rules. It also sought permission for the vessel to berth at Paradip and unload its cargo.