11 held for group clash during feast in Odisha, stabbed woman among 12 injured

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tension gripped Srichandanpur village under Kujang police limits after a clash during a feast in the village on Friday night that left 12 people injured, including a woman stabbed in the abdomen. Police have registered two separate cases and arrested 11 persons in connection with the incident.

The clash took place during the feast being held as part of Ganesh Puja and Vishwakarma Puja celebrations, when women from the village were sitting on the road and having their meals. A group of young men from the village repeatedly rode motorcycles through the stretch where the women were eating, police said.

When some villagers objected to their conduct, the young men and several others allegedly formed a group and attacked them with sticks, iron rods, cutters and knives. Several persons sustained injuries to their heads, hands, chests, legs and backs during the assault.

During the incident, one Babuli Das, armed with a knife, allegedly stabbed the woman, causing severe bleeding. Police rushed her to a hospital and she is in a critical condition.

According to the complainant, Bimbadhar Mallick, the men who attacked them also hurled caste-related derogatory remarks and threatened to drive members of the Dalit community out of the village. The situation was brought under control after a PCR team reached the spot following a distress call.