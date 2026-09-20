5 kids sustain serious burns after petrol bottle catches fire during idol immersion in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: Five children sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out during an idol immersion procession of Lord Ganesh at Sitarampur Agraharam Sahi in Ganjam’s Purushottampur town on Friday night.

The mishap occurred after a plastic bottle containing petrol, kept near a hot generator on a tractor accompanying the immersion procession, caught fire.

The injured children have been identified as Itishree Nayak (4), Suhani Nayak (11), Bhumi Nayak (8), Rahari Nayak (7) and Bikash Nayak (5), all residents of Sitarampur Agraharam Sahi. They were sitting near the generator on the tractor when the incident occurred.

As per locals, as the machine had already heated up, the bottle containing petrol suddenly caught fire in its impact, and the flames spread in the area, leaving the children sitting nearby with serious burn injuries.

The injured kids were immediately rescued and taken to the nearby Ayushman Arogya Mandir, where they received preliminary treatment. As their condition deteriorated, they were subsequently shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for advanced treatment. On being informed, Puroshottampur tehsildar Binod Behera reached the hospital and took stock of the treatment being provided to the injured children.

Ganjam collector V Keerthi Vasan also visited the MCH and interacted with the victims. He asked the hospital authorities to provide necessary treatment to the children.

The incident has, meanwhile, sparked serious questions over safety arrangements during idol immersion processions, particularly with regards to placement of generators and inflammable fuel containers in close proximity to large gatherings and children.

Purushottampur police station IIC Kulamani Sethy said they have started an investigation into the incident.