BJD corporator held for duping businessman of Rs 1.25 crore

CUTTACK: Purighat police on Saturday arrested a BJD corporator of CMC for allegedly duping a Cuttack-based businessman of Rs 1.25 crore on the pretext of providing him a piece of land on the outskirts of the city.

The accused Satyaram Sahu of Jachak lane in Buxi Bazar locality is presently serving as corporator of ward-25. Police arrested Sahu after the victim Guru Prasad Moharana lodged a complaint in this connection on September 12.

As per police, Sahu had opened a real-estate firm named ‘Omm Real Con’ in 2019 and publicly announced to provide land on the city outskirts through plotting system. Allured, Moharana transferred Rs 1.25 crore to him for the land registration process.

“However, after receiving the money, the accused delayed the registration process over some pretext or the other. After a few years, when the victim realised that Sahu would not provide him any land, he asked him to return his money. However, the accused delayed returning the sum and later handed him a bounced cheque, prompting the victim to move the court,” said a senior police officer.

Finding no other option, the victim lodged a complaint with Purighat police basing on which the cops launched an investigation and arrested Sahu. He was later produced in court.