Cuba will never allow its independence, sovereignty to be compromised: Aguilera

BHUBANESWAR: Cuban Ambassador to India Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera on Saturday visited the Pragativadi office in the city and interacted with intellectuals, writers and journalists, calling for peace, friendship and unity among nations. The Ambassador was in Odisha to attend the 85th anniversary celebrations of the Indian Society for Cultural Cooperation and Friendship.

Aguilera said Cuba has always stood for peace and friendship but never compromised its sovereignty or independence. The Cuban people have never surrendered before any international power and have consistently protected the country’s sovereignty and freedom, he said. “Cuba, despite facing difficult circumstances, will never allow its independence and sovereignty to be compromised,” he said.

Speaking about India-Cuba relations, Aguilera said the two countries share cordial ties that he expects will continue to grow stronger.

This was his second visit to Odisha, he said, expressing gratitude for the friendship and goodwill extended by India and Odisha towards Cuban people. Pragativadi director Mona Lisa Bal felicitated Aguilera during his visit. Pragativadi executive editor Birupakshya Tripathy, editorial director Lalit Pattjoshi and chairman of Pradyumna Bal Jayanti Committee Justice Manoranjan Mahanty were also present.