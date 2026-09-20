Departmental inquiry ordered into Rourkela Circuit House case: Minister Suresh Pujari

ROURKELA: Revenue and Disaster Management (R&DM) minister Suresh Pujari on Saturday said a departmental inquiry has been ordered into the Rourkela Circuit House case, from where criminals carrying firearms were arrested on August 15.

Rourkela police arrested suspended BJP leader and Union Tribal Affairs minister Jual Oram’s Rourkela representative Prakash Paswan on charges of harbouring the criminals at the government facility. It later emerged that an actress had also stayed at the circuit house in December 2025.

Speaking on the sidelines of his official programme in Sundargarh town, Pujari said, “Discussions have been held with senior officials of the R&DM department and a detailed report has been sought on the alleged violation of the Odisha Circuit House rules in the reservation of rooms at the Rourkela Circuit House.”

He said consultations were also underway with stakeholders and a standard operating procedure (SOP) was being prepared to introduce online reservation of rooms across all circuit houses in the state, along the lines of the reservation system followed by Odisha Bhawan, to prevent similar incidents.