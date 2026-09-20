Low pressure forms, IMD not rushing to predict storm

BHUBANESWAR: A low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal on Saturday evening, triggering speculation over its intensification and possible development into a stronger weather system.

As some models indicated that the low-pressure area might intensify into a storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) refrained from issuing any such forecast.

The low-pressure area, which formed at 5.30 pm on Saturday, is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify gradually into a depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal on September 21 (Monday) before turning into a deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal a day later, the national weather forecaster said.

The system is expected to move west-northwestwards and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal near the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coast around Wednesday morning. The deep depression will trigger light to moderate rainfall at many places over the state for four days starting Tuesday. Besides, extremely heavy rainfall may occur on Wednesday and Thursday, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely on Friday.