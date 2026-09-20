Odisha: 31-year-old critical after step-brothers attack him

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 31-year-old man sustained injuries after his two step-brothers allegedly attacked him with a sword over a long-standing property dispute, at Berhampur village under Jagatsinghpur police limits on Saturday. The attack comes just three days after the duo reportedly attempted to kill the victim and his family by setting their house on fire.

The accused are Alim Khan (35) and his brother Adil Khan (32). They are currently absconding. The victim, Imran Khan, is their step-brother and the trio lived in the same house, police said.

Imran, who sustained multiple injuries in the attack, was initially taken to the Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition worsened.

Police said, on Wednesday night, the accused had attempted to kill the victim and his family by setting their house on fire after pouring petrol while they were asleep. Hearing their cries for help, neighbours rushed to the spot and rescued them.

Following the incident, Imran, his child and their pet goat sustained burn injuries. Police and fire services personnel reached the spot. However, the accused managed to flee the area after stealing Imran’s mobile phone. Later, Imran’s wife Nigama Bibi lodged an FIR following which police registered a case. The accused, continued to remain at large.

On the day, the accused duo arrived at the house again and allegedly chased Imran before attacking him with a sword before fleeing. Following the attack, Nigama lodged another FIR at Jagatsinghpur police station.

Police sources said the accused had threatened to drive Imran and his family out of the house many times in the past to claim the disputed property.