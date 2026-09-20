Odisha gets Rs 452 cr power electronics hub, to join hands with IIT-BBS: Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said that the state has secured approval for a Rs 452 crore National Industry Co-Development Hub on Integrated Power Electronics in collaboration with IIT-Bhubaneswar. The state government will contribute Rs 125 crore for the project, he said.

Addressing mediapersons after returning from New Delhi, Majhi said the project will strengthen research and commercialisation in power electronics. It is part of the state’s broader push to develop a semiconductor and advanced technology ecosystem. “The hub will help bridge the gap between research and industry by facilitating the commercial application of technologies,” he said.

The chief minister, who attended Semicon India 2026 and a conference of state Finance ministers chaired by Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi during his two-day visit to the national capital, said the Rs 452 crore project assumes significance as Odisha seeks to build capabilities in semiconductor manufacturing and allied technologies.