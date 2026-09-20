Odisha: Vikram Dev University postpones Plus III English exam after ‘question paper leak’

JEYPORE: The Vikram Dev University on Saturday postponed the Plus III second-semester English examination after an alleged question paper was found circulating on WhatsApp shortly before the exam. The examination was scheduled to be held at 2 pm across 52 centres under the university.

According to university sources, controller of examinations Ranjan Kumar Pradhan received information that two students had received WhatsApp messages containing what was purported to be the English question paper.

Acting on the information, the university immediately postponed the examination at all 52 centres. The controller subsequently lodged an FIR with the Koraput cyber police station, seeking an inquiry into the source and circulation of the purported question paper.

Pradhan said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure after the paper was found circulating on WhatsApp. “We suspect that some miscreants may be behind the circulation and the matter is being verified. At this stage, it appears that the circulated paper may be fake,” he said.

He further appealed to students not to believe or circulate unverified question papers or messages on social media. “Students should not go through or circulate such material. We are checking the facts and will take appropriate action based on the findings of the inquiry. The examination will be conducted again on a later date,” he added.

The university is also verifying whether the circulated paper had any connection with the actual examination paper. A fresh date for the postponed English examination will be announced by the university later, Pradhan added.