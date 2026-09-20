Operation NARCOS: RPF brings in 18 new canine army members

BHUBANESWAR: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of East Coast Railway has inducted 18 new canines, including 15 specialised narcotics detection dogs to bolster its intelligence-led drive under Operation NARCOS.

With this, the RPF has raised its canine strength to 33. Of these, 20 dogs have been inducted specifically for narcotics detection and will assist in checking trains, platforms, luggage, parcel areas and other vulnerable locations.

The newly-inducted pups will undergo specialised training from October 25 and are expected to become fully operational by March 2027.

The RPF has mounted its enforcement against transportation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances through the railway network to achieve the goal of ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’.

The RPF is also leveraging CCTV surveillance, baggage scanners, drones and advanced analytics, along with coordinated intelligence sharing with GRP, state police and other law enforcement agencies, official sources said.

During January-August, 2026, Operation NARCOS resulted in detection of 75 cases, seizure of 1,079.6 kg of ganja and 60 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, valued at approximately Rs 3.60 crore, and apprehension of 92 people involved in drug trafficking.