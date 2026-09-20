SCB doctors perform complex five-hour surgery to save Kendrapara youth

CUTTACK: Doctors at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack performed a complex five-hour emergency surgery to save the life of a 22-year-old man after a wooden branch pierced his abdomen and caused extensive injuries to his small and large intestines.
The youth Pabitra Pradhan of Baipur under Sadar police station in Kendrapara district was travelling to Kendrapara town on Friday morning when a dry branch of a tree along the Chandanpur-Kansar road suddenly broke and fell on his motorcycle. A long shard of the broken branch then pierced his abdomen.
Locals rescued Pradhan and rushed him to the Kendrapara district headquarters hospital, but he was referred to SCB MCH. Since his condition was critical, doctors at SCB immediately shifted him to the Trauma Operation Theatre for emergency surgery, on his arrival there in the afternoon.
The procedure was performed by a team comprising Dr Ipsita, Dr Chitta and Dr Abhijeet, along with postgraduate students Dr Sunil, Dr Akash, Dr Tithi and Dr Sailesh, under the supervision of Prof Sibabrat Kar, head of the department of surgery.
The surgery lasted around five hours. Doctors successfully removed the wooden stick but found extensive injuries to both the small and large intestines. Given the severity of the damage, around 60 per cent of the small intestine had to be surgically removed, said hospital’s additional superintendent Dr Jyotirmay Nayak.
Following the surgery, Pradhan has been shifted to the Central ICU for close monitoring and further treatment. His condition remains critical and he continues to be under constant observation. “The trauma and surgical teams are taking all necessary measures for his treatment,” Dr Nayak said.