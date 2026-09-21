Choudwar jailbreak: Jail superintendent held for manipulating prison records

CUTTACK: Police on Sunday arrested Choudwar Circle Jail senior superintendent Sujit Kumar Roul in connection with the jailbreak incident last year, for allegedly manipulating the minute book and other records of the prison and forging the signature of a former jailor.

The accused Roul was arrested from his Saheed Nagar residence in Bhubaneswar in the evening. The arrest was made basing on the complaint of former jailor Santoshini Dash, accusing Roul of forging her signature to shift responsibility of the jailbreak incident on her.

As per reports, after the two under-trial prisoners (UTPs) Raja Sahani and Madhukant Kumar escaped the jail in October last year, Dash was transferred for dereliction of duty. Following her transfer, she lodged an FIR against Roul on January 17 this year, accusing him of forging her signature.