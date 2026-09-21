Choudwar jailbreak: Jail superintendent held for manipulating prison records

CUTTACK: Police on Sunday arrested Choudwar Circle Jail senior superintendent Sujit Kumar Roul in connection with the jailbreak incident last year, for allegedly manipulating the minute book and other records of the prison and forging the signature of a former jailor.
The accused Roul was arrested from his Saheed Nagar residence in Bhubaneswar in the evening. The arrest was made basing on the complaint of former jailor Santoshini Dash, accusing Roul of forging her signature to shift responsibility of the jailbreak incident on her.
As per reports, after the two under-trial prisoners (UTPs) Raja Sahani and Madhukant Kumar escaped the jail in October last year, Dash was transferred for dereliction of duty. Following her transfer, she lodged an FIR against Roul on January 17 this year, accusing him of forging her signature.
In her complaint, Dash had alleged that Roul had remained absent without authorisation and reported for duty only after the jailbreak incident. “On October 1, 2 and 3, 2025, the official gate in-out register of Circle Jail, Cuttack, was deliberately tampered and manipulated so as to falsely depict the continuous presence of Roul within the jail premises during official duty hours,” Dash had stated in her complaint.
She accused Roul of forging her signature in the minute book on October 2, 2025, the day the UTPs escaped from prison, without her knowledge or consent.
Acting on the complaint, a case was registered and an investigation launched.
Police said despite repeated letters and reminders for submission of all the relevant records, including the minute book, Roul did not turn up and instead deliberately delayed and moved the Orissa High Court seeking anticipatory bail to evade arrest. After his arrest, Roul was brought to Cuttack where he will be interrogated following which he will be produced in court or sent in judicial custody if his bail plea is rejected, said police.