CM Majhi must bring resolution: BJD president Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the Assembly session beginning Tuesday, leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJD president Naveen Patnaik urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to bring a unanimous resolution seeking the repeal of the MMDR Amendment Act, 2026, which he said strips Odisha of its constitutional right to levy taxes on its mineral wealth.

In a letter, his second on the issue, Naveen said it was the CM’s responsibility to call a special session of the Assembly and bring a unanimous resolution demanding the reversal of the Central legislation, which he said would cause significant financial losses to Odisha and erode its constitutional rights.

The BJD, Naveen said, would always stand with the government on matters relating to the rights of Odisha and the future of its youth.

The LoP said the MMDR Amendment Act strips the state of its constitutional right to levy taxes on mineral wealth and claimed that the 20 BJP MPs supported the legislation against the people of the state. “This is what mine owners wanted and had been fighting for,” his letter said.