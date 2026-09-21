Home guards assaulted during Ganesh idol immersion in Odisha, 5 held

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police arrested five women on Sunday in connection with an assault on two home guards during a Ganesh Puja idol immersion procession at Tarapur bazaar last night. The women were among a group of people who allegedly assaulted the home guards, one of whom was also chased by a man wielding a bhujali. The group allegedly took offence to being asked to turn down the loudspeaker volume.

Police said other accused persons in the assault that took place under Raghunathpur police station limits would be arrested soon. The arrested women were identified as Archita Mallik, Laxmipriya Das, Sasmita Mallik, Bimala Mallik and Priyadarshini Mallik, all between 30 and 35 years old, of Tarapur village.

According to a complaint lodged by home guard Pramod Sethy (55) of Badakorkor village, he was on duty when the procession reached the bazaar. Sethy asked the participants to reduce the volume, following which one Anil Mallik of Tarapur, along with some women, allegedly assaulted him. When another home guard, Umesh Mallik, intervened, Anil allegedly took out a bhujali and chased Sethy.

Sethy alerted the Raghunathpur IIC, who reached the spot. He also alleged that an accused arrived on a motorcycle and tried to run him over.

In a separate incident, a 70-year-old man of Tarapur, Khetrabasi Mallik, lodged a complaint alleging that a group of villagers abused him and his family, played obscene songs targeting his daughter and threatened to kill them with weapons after returning from an immersion procession on Friday night.