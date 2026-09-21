Maa Sarala Temple: Odisha HC seeks government’s reply on Rs 1 cr dues

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has sought a response from the state government and the endowment commissioner on a plea alleging non-payment of more than Rs 1 crore in auction dues by six shop holders at the Maa Sarala Temple in Jagatsinghpur district.

The Maa Sarala Temple at Kanakpur in Tirtol block is one of Odisha’s prominent Shakti shrines dating back to 16th century.

A division bench of Justices SK Panigrahi and MS Raman, hearing a petition filed by Ambika Mohanty and two others on September 17, directed the state government and commissioner of endowment to file their replies before the next date of hearing. The petitioners have sought direction for a joint inquiry by the commissioner of endowment, Odisha, and assistant commissioner of endowment, Cuttack, into the alleged non-payment of the auction dues.

The petitioners have also sought directions for taking appropriate steps to recover the outstanding amounts from the six auction holders. Advocate Subhransu Bhusan Mohanty represented the petitioners.