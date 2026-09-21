Man held for poisoning wife to death in Odisha's Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: Police on Sunday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly poisoning his wife to death at Karanga village in Marshaghai.

IIC of Marshaghai police station Tapan Kumar Nayak identified the accused as Nigam Das and said the incident took place on Friday night in Karanga village. The victim, Subhashree Das (24), died after being reportedly forced to consume poison by her husband.

The victim’s mother Manorama Das lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday stating that her daughter married Nigam in 2024. Since then, Subhashree’s husband and his family members were allegedly harassing her for bringing inadequate dowry. The complaint further alleged that they forced her to consume poison on Friday night, resulting in her death.

The IIC said acting on the complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested the husband. He was charged under sections 103 and 85 of the BNS as well as section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. The accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.