Odisha: Skill centre for Similipal locals inaugurated

BARIPADA: Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia inaugurated a skill development centre at Ramtirtha in Jashipur in the presence of RCCF and field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) Prakash Chand Gogineni on Saturday.

The new centre has been developed with funds from the ‘Ama Similipal Yojana’, a flagship initiative aimed at improving livelihoods and economic conditions in around 200 tribal villages in the foothills of the reserve.

Speaking at the event, Singhkhuntia stressed the need to promote the socio-economic empowerment of local communities alongside the conservation of Similipal’s natural heritage, bio-diversity and bio-resources. He said the initiative would focus on skill development, women’s empowerment and sustainable livelihood generation while encouraging greater community participation in conservation.

Gogineni said the centre is a dedicated residential training facility aimed at enhancing the skills and livelihood opportunities of local youths. In its first batch, 60 women will receive training in mobile assembly. Besides, 30 youths will be trained as naturalists-cum-guides.

He said the state government has sanctioned Rs 125 crore for the Ama Similipal Yojana, a major livelihood initiative designed to curb wildlife poaching by creating, sustainable employment opportunities for villagers living around the STR.