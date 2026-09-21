‘Operation Daman’ launched to keep criminals at bay during festivals in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha gears up for the festive season, the state police have launched a special 10-day-long enforcement drive ‘Operation Daman’, to drive fear among criminals and anti-social elements and deter illegal activities. The drive will continue from September 21 to 30.

The campaign will be undertaken by SPs of all districts, DCPs of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, special crime units and Railway police SPs of both Cuttack and Rourkela.

“The objective is to take action against habitual offenders and anti-social elements under section 129 of BNSS, including preventive proceedings and bound downs. The non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against proclaimed offenders will be executed and excise and NDPS cases will be registered along with seizure of illicit liquor/contraband and arrest of offenders,” a statement issued by Odisha Police said. Police said stringent action will also be taken against the miscreants engaged in forcible collection of chanda (donation) and involved in gambling. Besides, illegal arms, ammunition, weapons and explosives will be seized during the drive. Blocking and border sealing operations will also be carried out to prevent the movement of criminals and targeted action initiated against organised crime and criminal syndicates, they added.

Once the drive is over, all the units have been asked to file comprehensive reports before the Crime Branch by October 10, providing the full picture of ground-level action taken by them. “Operation Daman, launched on the direction of DGP in-charge Vinaytosh Mishra, is not just a routine enforcement exercise; it is a deliberate signal that the state will not allow the festive season to become a cover for criminal activities,” said a senior officer.