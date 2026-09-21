Three held for operating online betting from Ganjam in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam cyber police on Sunday busted an alleged online betting-app network operating from rented houses in the district and arrested three persons.

The accused are Satrughna Kumar Pandey of Jharkhand, Dharmadas Manikpuri and Jagadish Sethi, both from Chhattisgarh. Police seized 78 debit cards, 16 bank passbooks, 86 SIM cards, three laptops, 14 phones and a cache of digital devices and banking documents from the accused.

The arrests followed raids on rented premises in Gajapati Nagar and Palurgada areas under Rambha police station limits.

Ganjam SP Harisha BC said acting on intelligence inputs, a cyber police team raided the locations and apprehended two persons, while two others fled under the cover of darkness. Police later found Jagadish from the Chamakhandi area by tracking his mobile phone and arrested him.

Investigators said the seized mobile phones contained PAN and Aadhaar details, bank account information and other identity documents of several individuals. User IDs, passwords and transaction records linked to online gaming and betting platforms were also found. Police are examining whether the bank accounts and identity documents were being used to receive, route or withdraw money generated through the alleged betting operation.