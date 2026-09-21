Two-year-old girl’s death triggers protest at CHC as family cries medical neglect in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district

BARIPADA: Tensions ran high at the Saraskana community health centre (CHC) in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday after the death of a two-year-old girl, allegedly due to medical negligence. The child’s death triggered a protest and vandalism on the health centre premises, disrupting healthcare services.
The deceased was identified as Chulbul Behera, daughter of Raja Behera of Behera Sahi in Mundhakata village under Saraskana block. Chulbul reportedly came in contact with an exposed electrical wire connected to a table fan while playing at home and suffered a severe electric shock, following which she was rushed to the primary health centre.
As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to the Saraskana CHC, where the family allegedly found the AYUSH doctor absent. On the advice of hospital staff, she was taken to the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. After the postmortem, the medical college handed over the body to the family.
On Sunday morning, the child’s family and locals staged a protest at the Saraskana CHC, alleging that the doctor was frequently absent from the health centre. The protesters allegedly removed medicines, bandages, saline and other essential medical supplies from the medicine store and treatment rooms and set them on fire on the health centre premises. The situation worsened as flames and thick smoke engulfed the premises, with the protesters demanding Rs 25 lakh compensation for the child’s death and action against the doctor.
The protesters alleged that the lack of timely medical treatment at the CHC had contributed to the child’s death. On receiving information, personnel from Jharpokharia police station rushed to the CHC.
IIC Satyabrata Grahacharya said the situation was brought under control after the protesters were pacified. Following information about the destruction of medicines and other essential supplies, Health officials from the district headquarters sent fresh stocks of medicines and other supplies to ensure that treatment of patients was not affected.