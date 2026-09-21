Two-year-old girl’s death triggers protest at CHC as family cries medical neglect in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district

BARIPADA: Tensions ran high at the Saraskana community health centre (CHC) in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday after the death of a two-year-old girl, allegedly due to medical negligence. The child’s death triggered a protest and vandalism on the health centre premises, disrupting healthcare services.

The deceased was identified as Chulbul Behera, daughter of Raja Behera of Behera Sahi in Mundhakata village under Saraskana block. Chulbul reportedly came in contact with an exposed electrical wire connected to a table fan while playing at home and suffered a severe electric shock, following which she was rushed to the primary health centre.

As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to the Saraskana CHC, where the family allegedly found the AYUSH doctor absent. On the advice of hospital staff, she was taken to the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. After the postmortem, the medical college handed over the body to the family.