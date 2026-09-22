Another vessel loses anchor at Paradip OPL, MMD seeks clearances

PARADIP: After a Vietnam-owned vessel lost its anchor and chain, another cargo vessel, MV MSC Makoto II, lost its portside anchor while heaving it up at the Outer Port Limits (OPL) of Paradip on Monday, shortly before pilot boarding for berthing at PICT-1 berth.

The incident has prompted the Marine Department of Paradip Port Authority (PPA) and Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) authorities to seek mandatory technical and statutory clearances before allowing the vessel to sail or shift from the berth.

According to sources, the vessel subsequently proceeded to PICT-1 berth.

Following the incident, the vessel’s master and owners were advised to submit a set of documents, including Flag State dispensation/authorisation, Class confirmation or Certificate of Compliance (COC), No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the port and other authorities concerned, a hydrographic note regarding the lost anchor and a no-liability/no-claim undertaking.

The documents will be placed before MMD authorities for a decision on the vessel’s subsequent movement and sailing. Meanwhile, if the vessel is required to be shifted from PICT-1 berth to the anchorage within the port limits, the matter may be dealt with separately by the PPA in accordance with applicable procedures and navigational and safety requirements.

The incident comes close on the heels of the anchor-related case involving Vietnam-owned MV Tan Binh 259, which had been waiting at the anchorage since July 22 with 25,391 tonnes of stainless steel coils meant for Jindal Stainless Ltd after losing its anchor and chain.

The vessel was allowed to enter Paradip Port and unload its cargo following intervention by the Orissa High Court and after furnishing an e-bank guarantee of `6.28 crore towards the loss and other applicable charges.