BJD readies for all-out attack on MMDR Act

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD will primarily focus on three issues - the MMDR Amendment Act, 2026, school textbook errors and problems faced by farmers across the state to corner the government during the Assembly session beginning Tuesday.

The strategy to be adopted was discussed at the meeting of the BJD Legislature Party presided by leader of Opposition and party chief Naveen Patnaik on Monday.

The meeting decided that the party will also raise issues of deteriorating law and order, failure of the government in flood management, price rise, poor fiscal management and low budget expenditure during the session.

Addressing the party MLAs, Naveen said the government had failed on all fronts, except in spreading false narratives and misusing public money. “Failure has become the hallmark of the BJP government. The MMDR Amendment Act, 2026 was passed in Parliament in haste, without discussion, and the silence of the Odisha government and 20 BJP MPs from the state was painful,” he said.

“MMDR Amendment Act has taken away our rights over our land, over our resources and destroyed the dreams of our youth,” the LoP said.

He said he had written to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi demanding an all-party meeting and a special session of the Assembly to discuss the issue, but it went in vain. “BJD cannot be a mute spectator to this and will fight till our rights are restored,” Naveen added.

Referring to the errors in school textbooks, the BJD chief said it was unfortunate that neither is the government fixing responsibility, nor are the students being given corrected books. “The BJD will reiterate the demand for the resignation of School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond,” he said.

Deputy leader Prasanna Acharya, Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallick and former minister Niranjan Pujari demanded a resolution in the House for withdrawal of MMDR Amendment Act.