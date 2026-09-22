Elephant tramples man to death in Dhenkanal

DHENKANAL: A 50-year-old man was trampled to death by a tusker in his sleep at Ramei village under Kapilash forest range here in the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased was identified as Pramod Bhoi. The incident took place in Sorisiabeda forest section.

According to ranger Utsav Pradhan, the lone tusker strayed into Kapilash range from Darijoda under Cuttack division on Sunday night. In search of food, the elephant entered Ramei village where it destroyed some houses and damaged paddy crops.

While foraging for food in the village, the tusker put its trunk inside Pramod’s thatched house. In the process, it pushed down the walls of the house. Family members sleeping inside the house woke up immediately. Finding the house trembling and the elephant at the door, Pramod’s son and wife ran away.

However, the man couldn’t escape and was trampled to death. After daybreak, villagers rushed Pramod to Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital where doctors declared him dead, said Pradhan.

The ranger said the tusker is known to be hostile. There are reports of the elephant wreaking havoc in Cuttack forests. The forest personnel are closely monitoring the tusker’s movements and efforts are underway to chase it back to Cuttack division.

Pradhan informed that Bhoi’s family would be provided compensation as per government norms.