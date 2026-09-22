Kalinga ghat closed to traffic for two days amid heavy rain forecast

PHULBANI: Amid forecast of very heavy rainfall in southern Odisha, the Kandhamal administration has suspended vehicular movement through the vulnerable Kalinga ghat on September 23 and 24 as a precautionary measure.

Kandhamal collector Vedbhushan issued the advisory on Monday after receiving weather warnings from the regional meteorological centre. A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify, bringing heavy rainfall to several parts of southern Odisha.

The Kalinga ghat section of the national highway connecting Phulbani with Berhampur has been identified as vulnerable to landslides and flash floods during prolonged spells of heavy rain.

The administration’s decision comes against the backdrop of last year’s disruption. In September 2025, incessant rainfall triggered major landslides at several locations along Kalinga ghat, with mud and floodwater from the surrounding hills blocking the highway. The disruption reportedly continued for 47 days, severely affecting vehicular movement between Kandhamal and Ganjam.

In view of the latest weather forecast, the district administration has appealed to commuters and transport operators to avoid the Kalinga ghat route on September 23 and 24 and plan their journeys accordingly.

Officials said given the forecast of torrential rainfall on these two days, vehicular movement through Kalinga Ghat will remain completely suspended for safety. All citizens and commuters are requested to cooperate and plan their travel accordingly.

Meanwhile, the administration has placed emergency response teams and local authorities on alert to address potential landslides, waterlogging and road blockages in vulnerable areas.

Officials advised people living in and travelling through hilly, landslide-prone areas to stay alert and follow instructions from the district administration.