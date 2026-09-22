No storm threat, 11 Odisha districts under depression

BHUBANESWAR: With a depression headed towards the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast, the state government on Monday stepped up preparedness, asking the Water Resources department to regulate water levels in two major reservoirs in anticipation of heavy rainfall.
Chief secretary Anu Garg reviewed the preparedness and said there was no threat of a cyclone as of now, though heavy rain is likely in southern Odisha. Collectors of 11 districts in the southern and south-coastal regions have been asked to remain prepared, with Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati likely to bear the brunt of the weather system.
Garg directed that the water level of the Indravati reservoir be brought down as it was holding 84 per cent of its full capacity. Authorities of the Telengiri dam were also asked to keep a close watch and regulate the reservoir level. Anticipating heavy rainfall and possible flooding in the southern districts, leave of government employees has been cancelled. All schools in Malkangiri, Koraput and Gajapati districts will remain closed till September 24 in view of the emerging situation.
The government has also asked collectors of all coastal districts to keep shelters ready for shifting people if required. They have been directed to closely monitor the situation and make arrangements for evacuation, rescue and relief operations.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal was likely to intensify into a depression during the next 24 hours and into a deep depression during the subsequent 24 hours.
Moving west-northwestwards, the system is likely to reach near the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast around the morning of September 23.
Squally weather, with wind speeds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph, is likely along and off the Odisha coast till September 22. Sea conditions are expected to remain rough to very rough.
Special relief commissioner (SRC) Rajesh Prabhakar Patil said instructions had been issued to ensure electricity supply and other essential facilities at all shelters. Steps had also been taken to deploy ODRAF and NDRF teams, he said. The SRC control room will function round the clock. Engineer-in-chief of the Water Resources department Dilip Kumar Rout said water levels in all reservoirs in southern Odisha would be closely monitored and drainage managed in case of excess water.