No storm threat, 11 Odisha districts under depression

BHUBANESWAR: With a depression headed towards the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast, the state government on Monday stepped up preparedness, asking the Water Resources department to regulate water levels in two major reservoirs in anticipation of heavy rainfall.

Chief secretary Anu Garg reviewed the preparedness and said there was no threat of a cyclone as of now, though heavy rain is likely in southern Odisha. Collectors of 11 districts in the southern and south-coastal regions have been asked to remain prepared, with Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati likely to bear the brunt of the weather system.

Garg directed that the water level of the Indravati reservoir be brought down as it was holding 84 per cent of its full capacity. Authorities of the Telengiri dam were also asked to keep a close watch and regulate the reservoir level. Anticipating heavy rainfall and possible flooding in the southern districts, leave of government employees has been cancelled. All schools in Malkangiri, Koraput and Gajapati districts will remain closed till September 24 in view of the emerging situation.

The government has also asked collectors of all coastal districts to keep shelters ready for shifting people if required. They have been directed to closely monitor the situation and make arrangements for evacuation, rescue and relief operations.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal was likely to intensify into a depression during the next 24 hours and into a deep depression during the subsequent 24 hours.