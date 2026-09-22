Odisha braces for heavy rain due to deep depression, several coastal districts on alert

The Odisha government has deployed personnel and machinery at strategic locations as the state braces for the impact of a deep depression expected to cross the coast on Wednesday night.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg on Monday reviewed the state’s preparedness at a meeting attended by senior officials. Collectors of 11 districts joined the meeting virtually, with Garg directing them to keep cyclone and flood shelters ready to accommodate people if necessary.

“I have visited several cyclone shelters during the day and overseen arrangements there. The people are being made aware of the impending weather conditions,” Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan told reporters.

Collectors in coastal districts, including Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara, have been using public address systems to advise fishermen not to venture into the sea until 24 September. Fishermen already at sea have been asked to return.