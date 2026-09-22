Odisha: CEO orders suspension of Dhamnagar executive officer

BHUBANESWAR: Chief electoral officer (CEO), Odisha, RS Gopalan has ordered suspension of Dhamnagar NAC executive officer and assistant electoral registration officer (AERO) of Dhamnagar Assembly constituency Santosh Kumar Nayak over alleged unauthorised use of booth-level officers’ (BLOs) identity cards, credentials and one-time passwords (OTPs) and filing and uploading of Form-7 applications used for deletion of names from the electoral roll.

The district election officer (DEO) and collector, Bhadrak, in a letter to the director of municipal administrator of the Housing and Urban Development department on Monday, stated that both the ECI and CEO Odisha have conveyed consent for suspension and disciplinary action against Nayak.

In view of the nature of the allegations and the direction of the ECI and CEO Odisha, it is proposed that Nayak may be placed under suspension, pending initiation and finalisation of disciplinary proceedings against him, the Bhadrak DEO wrote.