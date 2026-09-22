Odisha government begins distribution of revised school textbooks

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has started distributing revised textbooks to elementary-level students following necessary corrections, said the School and Mass Education (SME) department on Monday.

Department officials said the process of distribution of revised textbooks to students of Class I to VIII at the elementary level has started in Cuttack and other districts and it will be completed soon. The announcement came as Naba Nirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan (NYCS) intensified its ongoing ‘Satyagraha’ in the matter seeking resignation of SME minister Nityananda Gond.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) also extended its support to the protest. CJP co-convenor and spokesperson Saurav Das joined the NYCS protest on Monday seeking accountability of the minister over the error-ridden textbooks. Das also visited a few schools in Khurda as part of the party’s ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign.

Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan convenor Akshay Kumar and NYCS leader Manwar Ali said they will intensify their Satyagraha if government failed to fix accountability. Kumar also threatened to gherao the Assembly on Tuesday.