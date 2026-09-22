Odisha women stage protest outside police station seeking ban on sale of liquor

JEYPORE: Around 3,000 women staged demonstration outside Kotpad police station in Koraput district on Monday, demanding a complete ban on sale of liquor in their villages.

Women from Batasana and Girla villages under Kotpad block and San Paria panchayat in Borigumma took part in the protest. Raising slogans, the agitators marched towards the police station and demanded strict action against the sale of country liquor and other alcoholic beverages in rural areas.

The women said liquor consumption was adversely affecting families and creating social problems in villages. “Liquor is ruining families and affecting the social fabric of our villages. We want the administration to take concrete steps to stop liquor sale in every village and protect women and children from its adverse impact,” they said.

The agitators also submitted memorandums to the Kotpad police, Excise authorities and the local tehsildar, seeking action against liquor traders. The women said they would continue their movement until the authorities take concrete measures to curb illegal liquor sale in the villages.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Borigumma Satyabrata Lenka said a memorandum seeking ban on liquor trade has been received from the agitators. Police would soon launch raids in different villages to curb the illegal sale of liquor and take action against those involved in it, he added.