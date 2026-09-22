Orissa HC seeks government report on steps taken to promote students’ mental health

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has sought a status report from the Odisha government on measures taken to promote mental health awareness in schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions across the state.

A division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Chittaranjan Dash, hearing a PIL filed by SK Sabir Ali and Rabeya Tabassum of Cuttack and Sarita Barpanda of Bhubaneswar, directed the state to file an affidavit detailing the steps taken in this regard within three weeks.

The bench said the PIL raised a serious concern on need for comprehensive mental health awareness programmes in educational institutions. It also noted that recent reports indicated several instances raising concerns about the mental wellness of students and other sections of society.

“The Government cannot show any apathetic attitude in this regard,” the bench observed while directing that the matter be listed on October 15. The petitioners, represented by advocate Afraaz Suhail, sought effective implementation of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, alleging continuing deficiencies in the state’s mental healthcare system.

The PIL pointed to the need for adequate rehabilitation infrastructure, functional statutory authorities and Mental Health Review Boards, awareness programmes, specialised personnel at grassroots healthcare institutions and appropriate state rules for implementing the Act.

According to the petition, Odisha recorded 5,791 suicides in 2024, as per the National Crime Records Bureau report. Of these, 3,287, or 56.8 per cent, were attributed to family problems.

The petitioners said the figures underscored the need for stronger mental health promotion, suicide prevention measures, counselling and psychosocial interventions, particularly for young people.