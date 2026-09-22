Speaker Surama Padhy seeks cooperation of all parties for Assembly session

BHUBANESWAR: With the Assembly session set to begin from Tuesday, Speaker Surama Padhy has sought cooperation of all political parties for smooth conduct of the House proceedings.

Though a short nine-day session, which will conclude on October 3, it is likely to be a stormy affair as the Opposition, armed with ammunition of the MMDR Amendment Act, school textbook errors, question paper leaks, unemployment, law and order and women’s safety issues, etc., is ready to lead the charge against the government.

Presiding over the all-party meeting on Monday, the Speaker appealed to the members to ensure that constructive discussions are held during the session on matters of public interest. The agenda during the session was also discussed at the meeting. According to the provisional calendar, of the nine working days, most days have been earmarked for official business, while September 26 has been earmarked for Private Members’ Business including Bills and Resolutions.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Mukesh Mahaling told mediapersons after the meeting that the government is expected to bring six bills during the session. He said government is ready to discuss any matter concerning the interest of the state, including the MMDR Amendment Act, 2026 during the session.

Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallick said BJD has demanded a discussion on MMDR Amendment Act. Congress whip Ashok Das said the party has also prioritised discussion on MMDR Amendment Act and textbook errors during the session. The CLP will decide other issues to be raised during the session, he added.

Chief Minister and leader of the House Mohan Charan Majhi, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, government chief whip Saroj Pradhan, deputy leader of the BJDLP Prasanna Acharya, and Opposition deputy chief whip Pratap Deb were among others who attended the meeting.