Tripathy panel submits report to Odisha government on teacher issues

BHUBANESWAR: The committee headed by retired IAS officer Ashok Kumar Tripathy to examine various issues concerning teachers in primary, upper-primary, secondary and higher secondary schools submitted its report to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday.

The report was submitted at a high-level meeting chaired by Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan on the day when large number of primary school teachers under the State Primary Teachers (Ex-Cadre) Mahasangha staged a protest at Lower PMG. The chief minister said the recommendations will be examined and appropriate decision will be taken after due consideration.

The Tripathy-led committee with former bureaucrat Sudarshan Nayak as co-chairman was constituted on December 6, 2025 on the directive of the chief minister and reconstituted on February 3, 2026. Other committee members included Shantanu Kumar Sahu and Manoranjan Mishra, along with member-convenor Sanatan Panda.

The committee had the mandate to review the demands of teaching and non-teaching staff of aided and private educational institutions under the School and Mass Education and Higher Education departments.

According to the meeting, representatives of 104 teachers’ associations met the committee to present their demands. The panel held 90 meetings on various issues and submitted 79 reports to the government before compiling its recommendations.

Sources said that the chief minister is likely to make an announcement on the teachers’ demands in the upcoming Assembly session commencing from Tuesday.

School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond, Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj, chief secretary Anu Garg, development commissioner DK Singh, additional chief secretary to the chief minister Saswata Mishra, principal secretary of Finance, and secretaries of the Higher Education and School and Mass Education departments attended the meeting.