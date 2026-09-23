27 Andhra Pradesh trawlers stranded off Ganjam coast

BERHAMPUR: More than 27 fishing trawlers from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh were stranded off Ganjam coast as rough sea conditions triggered by a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal prevented them from returning home.

According to reports, the trawlers were unable to proceed towards Kakinada due to turbulent sea conditions and took shelter at Aryapalli fishing jetty. After being alerted, the Ganjam administration extended necessary assistance to the fishermen onboard the trawlers.

Officials said the district administration is closely monitoring the safety of the fishermen and providing support as required. All crew members are safe and will return to Andhra Pradesh once weather conditions improve. However, some trawlers are still at sea and officials of the Marine Fisheries department are making efforts to bring them safely to shore.

Meanwhile, a fresh advisory has been issued urging fishermen across Ganjam to strictly refrain from venturing into the sea until the rough conditions subside.