Depression triggers intense rain, schools & colleges shut

JEYPORE/MALKANGIRI : As the depression over Bay of Bengal moved closer to the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast, normal life was disrupted across Koraput with several parts of the district receiving intense showers on Tuesday.

According to the district emergency operation centre, Koraput recorded an average of 66.45 mm. Semiliguda recorded the highest rainfall at 180.2 mm followed by Nandapur (110 mm), Jeypore (104 mm), Borigumma (103.2 mm) and Koraput (82.2 mm). Boipariguda received 66 mm, Lamtaput 58.1 mm and Pottangi 47.2 mm during the period.

On the day, Koraput collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan took stock of the situation arising out of the heavy rain. Government officials were asked to closely monitor low-lying and vulnerable areas, particularly along the Indravati, Kolab and Sabari river systems in Jeypore, Kotpad, Kundra and Borigumma areas.

The administration is also keeping a watch on water levels and road connectivity in vulnerable pockets, as continued rainfall could lead to waterlogging and disruption of communication. As a precautionary measure, all schools and anganwadi centres in the district will remain closed till October 24, officials said.

People in low-lying areas have been advised to remain alert and avoid crossing swollen streams and rivers. The administration has directed officials to respond promptly to any rain-related emergency.

In Malkangiri, ODRAF teams were deployed at vulnerable locations and shelter houses kept ready to meet any emergency as rains lashed different parts of the district on the day.