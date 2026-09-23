Man tied to pole, assaulted on suspicion of theft in Paradip, three held

PARADIP: Jatadhari Marine police on Tuesday arrested three persons from Sandhakuda area on charges of tying a 28-year-old man to a pole and assaulting him over suspicion of stealing mobile phones.

The accused are Gobinda Mandal (35), Chudippili Appanna (35) and Rajshree Biswal (42). Sources said Jaga Mallick of Sandhakuda area was returning home on Sunday evening after visiting the Biswakarma Puja pandal in Paradip, when at least 13 persons stopped him near Telugu Basti and assaulted him with kicks and blows.

They reportedly suspected Mallick of being involved in mobile phone thefts in the locality. They tied his hands to an electric pole and assaulted him. Sources said the group later called Mallick’s younger brother and told him his brother stole mobile phones.

On receiving information, Mallick’s mother rushed to the spot in the morning. She apparently found her son lying on the ground with his hands tied to the electric pole. When she protested, some locals allegedly abused her.

Following the incident, she lodged a complaint at Jatadhari Marine police station on Monday. Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Jatadhari Marine police station IIC Kalyanimayee Sandh said three persons, including a woman, had been arrested and forwarded to court. “Other persons allegedly involved in the incident will be arrested after their roles are established,” she said.