NIT-Rourkela to provide scholarship to 2,000 students in 2026-27

ROURKELA: The National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) has set up a robust scholarship mechanism to enable meritorious and deserving students from economically weaker background to pursue quality education.

Over the past four years, there has been steady rise both in the number of beneficiary students and agencies offering scholarship funds. Building on this momentum, the institute has set an ambitious target of extending financial assistance to nearly 2,000 students during the 2026-27 academic year.

NIT-R sources said to cover more students, the institute has been actively collaborating with leading corporate organisations. MoUs have been proposed to be signed with reputed organisations such as Groww, Adani Group, Rupa Bajaj, and other industry partners to mobilise additional scholarship support for meritorious and financially disadvantaged students.

During 2022-23, 857 students had availed financial support from 25 organisations which increased to 1,299 and 32 respectively in 2023-24. In 2024-25, 1,571 students received scholarship benefits funded by 45 government and private agencies. The number of students receiving financial assistance further rose to 1,670 in 2025-26 through 62 scholarship providers.

NIT-R registrar Prof Rohan Dhiman said special scholarship schemes are available for SC, ST, OBC, economically weaker section, and female students. These scholarships usually cover tuition fees, hostel charges or other academic activities.

NIT-R assistant registrar (Academics) Dipti Ranjan Das said scholarships are offered through multiple sources including contributions from Central and state governments, corporate sectors and alumni of the institute.