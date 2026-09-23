Odisha: PEO in Vigilance net with 35 plots, buildings & market complex

BARGARH : Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday unearthed properties worth crores of rupees including 35 valuable plots belonging to a panchayat executive officer (PEO) in Bargarh district.

During simultaneous searches carried out at six locations linked to PEO of Katabhal gram panchayat under Gaisilet block Kartikeswar Behera, Vigilance officials also found several buildings reportedly in the name of the officer.

The six locations searched included Behera’s residential building, a six-room market complex, a three-room godown and house at his native village Kandagada, an under-construction building at Gaisilet, and his office chamber at Katabhal panchayat.

Six Vigilance teams led by five DSPs, eight inspectors and two ASIs along with supporting staff conducted the searches.

Vigilance officials said the assets detected include a double-storey residential building of around 6,500 sq ft at Kandagada, an under-construction four-storey residential building measuring around 8,000 sq ft at Gaisilet, a 2,400 sq ft market complex, 1,500 sq ft godown and 35 valuable plots on the outskirts of Gaisilet and Kandagada. The measurement and valuation of the properties are being carried out by the technical wing of Vigilance.

The searches also led to seizure of `2,98,177 cash, one car, tractor, four two-wheelers besides gold and household articles estimated at around `3.70 lakh. Officials said Behera, who is also serving as the in-charge PEO of Firingimal and Gourenmunda panchayats, is being interrogated to ascertain the source of the assets.

Behera joined government service in 1994 and was promoted as a village level worker in 2009. The post was subsequently redesignated as PEO in 2012.