Orissa HC asks Jagatsinghpur collector to frame guidelines for use of DJ, sound systems

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the Jagatsinghpur collector to formulate guidelines regulating the use of DJ and other sound systems during public events, while declining to interfere with the district administration’s recent ban on use of music systems during Ganesh Puja and immersion.
Justice RK Pattanaik issued the direction while disposing of a petition filed by Jagannath Tent Light & Sound Owner Association challenging the restrictions imposed by the collector.
Appearing for the association, advocate G Mohanty referred to an October 3, 2024 order of the High Court in an earlier case concerning a similar restriction on DJ use during marriage processions. The court had then remitted the matter to the collector with a direction to frame appropriate guidelines for use of sound systems and other instruments.
Mohanty submitted that no such guidelines had been framed despite the earlier direction and that the collector had again imposed a similar restriction through an office order dated September 15, in connection with Ganesh Puja and immersion. He argued that there could not be an absolute prohibition on the use of DJ systems during such events and sought judicial intervention against the latest restriction.
Opposing the plea, additional government advocate Sarbeswar Behera submitted that the restriction was intended to prevent public nuisance and health hazards and was within the collector’s jurisdiction.
The court perused the collector’s office order, under which the restriction had been imposed by exercising powers under Section 4 of the Odisha Fire Works and Loud Speakers (Regulation) Act, 1958. However, Justice Pattanaik noted the earlier direction requiring the district administration to frame guidelines for the use of sound systems.
“Without interfering with the impugned decision of Collector Jagatsinghpur dated 15th September, 2026 for Ganesh Puja and immersion,” the court directed the authority to formulate guidelines for future compliance.
The collector was directed to provide the petitioner association an opportunity of being heard and ensure issuance of the guidelines at the earliest within a period of six weeks from receipt of the court order.