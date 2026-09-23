Orissa HC asks Jagatsinghpur collector to frame guidelines for use of DJ, sound systems

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the Jagatsinghpur collector to formulate guidelines regulating the use of DJ and other sound systems during public events, while declining to interfere with the district administration’s recent ban on use of music systems during Ganesh Puja and immersion.

Justice RK Pattanaik issued the direction while disposing of a petition filed by Jagannath Tent Light & Sound Owner Association challenging the restrictions imposed by the collector.

Appearing for the association, advocate G Mohanty referred to an October 3, 2024 order of the High Court in an earlier case concerning a similar restriction on DJ use during marriage processions. The court had then remitted the matter to the collector with a direction to frame appropriate guidelines for use of sound systems and other instruments.

Mohanty submitted that no such guidelines had been framed despite the earlier direction and that the collector had again imposed a similar restriction through an office order dated September 15, in connection with Ganesh Puja and immersion. He argued that there could not be an absolute prohibition on the use of DJ systems during such events and sought judicial intervention against the latest restriction.

Opposing the plea, additional government advocate Sarbeswar Behera submitted that the restriction was intended to prevent public nuisance and health hazards and was within the collector’s jurisdiction.