Prabodh Mohanty elected FIMI president

BHUBANESWAR: Mining and industry leader Prabodh Mohanty has been elected as the president of the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI). The election was held at the Federation’s 60th Annual General Meeting held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Mohanty, the managing director of SNM Group, is currently the president of Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Limited (UCCIL). He has been associated with the mining and mineral sector for several decades and actively contributed to industry-policy discussions at the state and national levels.

Mohanty said he was honoured by the confidence reposed in him by the members of FIMI. He said his priority would be to strengthen the Federation’s engagement with the government and stakeholders and to facilitate the sustainable growth of India’s mining and mineral sector.

He emphasised the need for greater exploration, faster operationalisation of mineral blocks, modernisation and technology adoption in mining, beneficiation and value addition.