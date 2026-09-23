Seven state enterprises carry Rs 42,953 crore in liabilities

BHUBANESWAR: Just seven of the 32 state public sector enterprises under the Public Enterprises department account for a combined financial exposure of Rs 42,952.56 crore by the state government, with bulk of the liabilities concentrated in the civil supplies and power sector entities.

This was informed by Public Enterprises minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra in the Assembly on Tuesday in response to questions on outstanding borrowings, government guarantees and the financial health of state-owned enterprises.

In response to questions by BJD MLAs Ramesh Chandra Behera and Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, the minister said the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) accounts for the major chunk of the liabilities at Rs 31,601.81 crore. The state government has guaranteed Rs 17,500 crore of loans raised by the corporation from banks to finance paddy procurement under the minimum support price scheme.

Gridco has liabilities of Rs 4,701 crore, followed by Odisha Power Transmission Corporation (OPTCL) Rs 1,852.21 crore, Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) Rs 1,767.69 crore, Odisha Rural Housing and Development Corporation (ORHDC) at about Rs 1,087 crore and Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) Rs 819.44 crore.

Gridco has the highest accumulated loss among the state PSUs at Rs 7,955.41 crore followed by ORHDC Rs 711.09 crore while Odisha State Financial Corporation has losses of Rs 399.34 crore.

The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), which had reported losses for four consecutive years, including Rs 25 crore in 2021-22, posted a marginal profit of Rs 11 lakh in 2025-26.