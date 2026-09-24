245 fishermen aboard 80 trawlers from AP, TN take shelter at Paradip Port

PARADIP: The deep depression over Bay of Bengal has forced around 80 fishing boats from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to take shelter at Paradip Port amid high tides, strong winds and incessant rainfall.

The fishing boats have taken shelter in a restricted jetty area of the port. Around 245 fishermen are reportedly onboard the boats.

The Paradip Port Authority (PPA) has made arrangements to provide food and drinking water to the stranded fishermen during their stay. The fishermen are expected to remain at the port until weather conditions improve and the deep depression weakens, following which they will leave for their respective states.

Manager of port fishing harbour Tapan Kumar Mohapatra said the PPA has made arrangements to provide food and drinking water to nearly 245 fishermen staying aboard the 80 trawlers.

Meanwhile, the PPA has taken a series of precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident due to the rough sea conditions prevailing along the Odisha coast.

Deputy conservator of PPA Alekh Sahoo has advised all vessels berthed at the port to double up their mooring ropes and remain ready with proper draft, trim and stability to withstand heavy weather conditions. At least 16 vessels are currently berthed at the port.

Vessels waiting at the anchorage have also been advised to pick up their anchors immediately in case of dragging and proceed to a safer sea area while keeping their engines running. All Indian Coast Guard (ICG) vessels berthed inside the port harbour have been instructed to take necessary precautions and secure themselves against heavy weather.

Equipment and machinery deployed at construction sites have been secured. All terminals and mobile harbour crane operators have been instructed to continuously monitor weather conditions and take necessary safety measures for cranes, ship loaders and unloaders.