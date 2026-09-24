Deep depression brings damage, disruption in Ganjam and Gajapati

BERHAMPUR: Continuous rainfall over the past two days caused widespread disruption and damage across Ganjam with several areas of the district reporting landslides, road blockages, house collapse and the threat of flooding.

On Wednesday, a large boulder fell on Tadakasahi-Ankuli road near Chariabada village, disrupting traffic in Patrapur block. A landslide in Purushottampur block also affected vehicular movement. Reports of uprooted trees blocking roads and damaging houses were also received from Dharakote, Khalikote, Aska and Kabisuryanagar blocks.

Amid the persistent downpour, heavy runoff from the hills submerged the road near Taptapani while an elderly man was injured after tree branch fell on him near Binayak Acharya College in Berhampur.

With the depression over the Bay of Bengal intensifying and rainfall gradually increasing, the district administration has stepped up monitoring, particularly in vulnerable pockets. In Dharakote block, villagers of the remote Saba and Balarampur panchayats, which face the risk of landslides, were evacuated to the local schools as a precautionary measure.

Sources said communication to Nuagaon, Badapur, Karatali, Belapada and Khandipada villages has been disrupted after floodwater washed away the temporary approach road to an under-construction bridge over Nandini river.

The rising Rushikulya river has also emerged as a concern for Singipur and several other panchayats in Dharakote. With the river level steadily rising, floodwater could enter agricultural fields through a culvert meant to drain excess water into the river. If rainfall intensifies on Wednesday night, officials apprehend waterlogging and flooding in Singipur, Baradabili, Jahada, Jagamohan, Mundamarai, Sardhapur, Dhaungaon and Gola Damodarpalli panchayats.