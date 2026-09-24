Demolition of houses for Samaleswari Project II leaves families concerned

SAMBALPUR: Demolition of houses continues for the Samaleswari Project-II in Sambalpur, amid people’s concerns over compensation and rehabilitation.

Thirty five-year-old Debaki Raut, who is seven months pregnant and a widow with three minor children under the age of 10, faces the prospect of losing her home without receiving any compensation. She said she has been left out of the compensation process despite her house being acquired for the project. “Where will I go with my three children without any money?” she asked.

Debaki said she and her husband had moved to her parental village around 2019 following the death of her father. Neither of them was present when a project survey was conducted in the area, she claimed. She later found compensation had been sanctioned in the names of her mother-in-law and brother-in-law, but not in her name. She claimed her brother-in-law has already received the compensation. She is worried about what will happen to her and her children once the house is demolished.

A similar dispute has left Purnabasi Dalbehera (75) dependent on her daughters to pursue her claim. A widow with four daughters, Purnabasi has difficulty hearing and communicating.

Her daughter Lakshmi Pradhan said one of her sisters and brother-in-law were living with Purnabasi when the project survey was conducted in 2019. The son-in-law allegedly got his name recorded as the owner of the house. He later left the family. She also claimed he returned after learning about the demolition notice and took the rehabilitation compensation before leaving again.