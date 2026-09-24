Flood fear in four Koraput blocks, Malkangiri on alert

JEYPORE/MALKANGIRI : The depression-induced heavy rains triggered flood alerts in four blocks of Koraput on Wednesday, with rising water levels in Indravati and Kolab river systems disrupting normal life in several parts of the district.
High alerts were sounded in Kotpad, Kundra, Borigumma and Jeypore blocks as heavy rains pushed up water levels in the two rivers, sparking flood fear in several villages under Guali gumuda, Girila Sadranga and Chandili panchayats in Kotpad. Around 160 people, including new mothers and pregnant women were shifted to safer locations.
According to the district emergency operation centre, Koraput recorded an average rainfall of 93.29 mm. Semiliguda received the highest rainfall at 230.2 mm, followed by Jeypore (161.6 mm), Borigumma (138.2 mm), Nandapur (121 mm), Koraput (116.4 mm), Boipariguda (109 mm) and Lamtaput (104.1 mm).
“Water levels have increased considerably following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas under the influence of the depression. The situation is being closely monitored and field-level officials have been alerted to take necessary precautionary measures,” said collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan.
In Koraput town, a tree fell on a car near the Axis bank, affecting traffic movement on NH-26 towards Visakhapatnam and Raipur for several hours. Markets and business establishments remained closed in several areas of Jeypore, Sunabeda, Kotpad and Koraput as rain and waterlogging affected movement.
At least 10 houses were reportedly damaged in different parts of the district. Officials said six ODRAF teams have been deployed in affected areas to assist in rescue and relief operations.
The administration has advised people residing in low-lying and vulnerable areas to remain alert and follow instructions issued by local authorities as further rain could worsen the situation.
Similarly, incessant rain lashed different parts of Malkangiri district, keeping the entire administrative machinery, emergency services and rescue teams on round-the-clock alert.
During the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Wednesday, the district recorded an average rainfall of 49.47 mm. Khairput block received the highest rainfall of 81 mm, followed by Mathili (60 mm), Kalimela (57 mm), Korukonda (49 mm), Chitrakonda (42.2 mm), Malkangiri (39.8 mm) and Podia (17.3 mm).
Amid the possibility of further heavy showers under the influence of the deep depression over Bay of Bengal, the district administration mounted an extensive preparedness exercise, directing officers to remain on 24-hour alert and closely monitor vulnerable pockets, low-lying areas and bridges.
ODRAF and fire services teams were pressed into service to deal with rain-related emergencies while flood and multipurpose shelters have been kept ready.
Officials said the situation is being monitored continuously and all line departments have been asked to remain prepared for immediate deployment in the event of waterlogging, road disruption, flooding or any other rain-related emergency.