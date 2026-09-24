Novotel’s first 5-star destination opens in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Global hotel brand Novotel on Wednesday announced opening of its five-star property ‘Novotel Bhubaneswar’ in the capital marking a major milestone for the state’s hospitality sector and growing tourism landscape.

The inauguration also marked the debut of Accor, the parent group behind Novotel hotel and brand, in the Odisha capital. Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida who inaugurated Novotel Bhubaneswar said the new investment is encouraging for the state’s tourism and hospitality sector which is rapidly advancing.

Parida said the Odisha Tourism (Amendment) Policy, 2026 simplifies investment norms and boosts financial incentives further to position the state as a premier destination under Vision-2036 and Vision-2047.

Chairman and managing director of AK Das Associates Amiya Kanta Das, on the occasion, thanked the state government for extending all necessary support for the growth of tourism and hospitality sector in the state.

Accor vice-president Vineet Mishra said the state has huge tourism potential and the company is keen to expand its footprints to cater to this demand.

Located on Janpath, one of the most prominent localities of the state capital, the hotel offers exceptional connectivity and convenience for both business and leisure travellers.

With 118 thoughtfully designed superior and executive rooms and expansive suits, Novotel Bhubaneswar brings contemporary hospitality to the city.