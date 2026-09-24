Odisha: 72-yr-old man held for raping granddaughter

KENDRAPARA: Police on Wednesday arrested a 72-year-old man for allegedly repeatedly raping his 12-year-old granddaughter in Kendrapara district. Incidentally, police had on September 4 arrested the girl’s 56-year-old paternal uncle also for allegedly raping her several times.

Police said the girl used to live with her grandfather and other family members after her mother eloped with another man two years ago and her father abandoned her after remarrying.

The accused allegedly raped her several times and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The girl later informed her paternal aunt, who lodged an FIR at the police station on Tuesday.

“Acting on the FIR, we launched an investigation and arrested the accused,” said a police officer.

The accused was produced before a court, which rejected his bail plea and remanded him in judicial custody, the officer added.