Odisha: Boy rescued from bonded labour forcibly taken back by employer, freed again

BERHAMPUR: A minor boy rescued from bonded labour around three weeks ago was allegedly taken back by his employer days after the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) handed him over to his parents, forcing authorities to rescue him for the second time.

Nuagaon police registered a case against the employer, MA Kanyari of Kalanbada village under Chikiti block, following a complaint lodged by the 14-year-old boy’s parents.

Police rescued the boy from Kanyari’s house on Tuesday and took him into protective custody, and lodged him in a shelter home.

The case first came to light on August 31 after authorities visited Kalanbada village to investigate allegations that two minor boys were being forced to herd buffaloes. The complaint alleged that the children had been subjected to forced labour for nearly two years, denied wages and kept under conditions resembling confinement.

The team raided the village on September 1 but failed to find the boys. During inquiry, one of the alleged employers appeared before officials and claimed that the children had fled after noticing the enforcement team. He later produced one of the boys. The second minor, apparently a nephew of the rescued boy, was allegedly engaged for only around 10 days.

The boy told the CWC he wanted to stay with his parents. He was handed over to his parents and the committee directed the family to facilitate his education through the open schooling system.