Odisha man running hostel for kids held for rape

PHULBANI: Police on Wednesday arrested a 42-year-old man operating an unauthorised hostel for children after the family of a Class VIII student who resided at the facility alleged that he sexually assaulted her.

The accused, Rajan Digal, allegedly operated the hostel on encroached government land in Kandhamal district for nearly three years. Authorities believe the hostel, which houses both boys and girls, does not have mandatory registration and approvals required to operate. The hostel was shut following the arrest.

According to the complaint, the alleged assault took place two days ago when the accused took the minor to a nearby forest area on the pretext of conducting a health check-up.

The investigating officer of the case visited the place of occurrence of the alleged crime. The minor was sent for medical examination and later placed under the care of Childline. The accused was produced in court.

District child protection officer Rashmita Karan said, "Authorities are verifying details related to the hostel’s operation."