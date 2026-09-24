Odisha: Road block after mob attack victim succumbs

DEOGARH : Tension erupted in Rajamunda under Deogarh municipality on Wednesday morning as residents resorted to road blockade over the death of a 45-year-old man due to injuries sustained in an alleged mob attack.

The deceased was identified as Hadu Naik, a resident of Rajamunda. Sources said the incident of mob violence had taken place on the night of September 20 when Hadu and some of his friends were allegedly attacked by a group of over 10 youths.

Hadu sustained critical injuries in the assault and was initially admitted to Deogarh district headquarters hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to VIMSAR, Burla. However, he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

After the arrival of Hadu’s mortal remains in Rajamunda on Wednesday morning, irate residents placed his body on the old national highway, bringing traffic to a halt. The agitators demanded immediate arrest of all the culprits involved in the attack.

Later, a team of police and sub-collector Parikshita Sahu reached the protest site and held discussion with the irate locals. After prolonged discussions, the agitators were pacified. The road blockade was lifted at around 11 am.